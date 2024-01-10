BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A shooting threat reported at a Walmart in northwest Bakersfield Tuesday night was determined to be false, according to Bakersfield police.

A heavy police presence was seen at the Walmart located in the Northwest Promenade just before 11 p.m. Officials received a call of someone identifying themselves as a Walmart employee and threatening to shoot people inside the store.

Officers at the scene cleared customers from the store and determined that there was no threat to the community.

The 911 call was a “swatting” incident made by the caller to generate a police presence at the business, according to the department.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the swatting call is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.