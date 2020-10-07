BPD receives $440K in state grants to expand traffic safety efforts

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has received $440,000 in grants to help with traffic enforcement and pedestrian safety. 

The department says it received a $407,500  Selective Traffic Enforcement Program grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety and $33,000 from OTS’ Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety program. 

BPD says the money will go toward funding a variety of programs, including DUI checkpoints, increased traffic, distracted driving and DUI patrols as well as public education events.

