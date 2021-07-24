BPD raises over $4,000 for homeless kids to celebrate Christmas in July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Homeless Center kids got their Christmas presents early.

In collaboration with Bakersfield Police Department, these kids got a Christmas miracle.



Toys, dolls and happiness are being served to children here at the Bakersfield Homeless Center during an event they call, Christmas in July.

This fusion Christmas and Summer party is a special day to have the kids feel loved and treasured.

They boogied to some beats, got soaked in the water, and jumped around in a bounce house.

It was a day they won’t forget plus they had slushies.

“It’s a day for kids to feel cherished and then to be special,” Louis Gill the CEO of BHC said. “Right, they’re thought of, they’re remembered and cared for.”

Over 53 kids were given customized presents funded and put together by BPD.

“We got a list of all the kids here, their age, sizes things that they wanted,” Kameron Bailey said. “We went over and did all the shopping. Got each kid an individual bag and made a custom bag for them. Then we’re out here passing them out.”

Officer Bailey started the fundraiser for this event. He said got the idea when he came to donate some of his own personal items when he learned there were other things the families wanted.

BPD raised over $4,000 dollars for the kids to have a special moment in the middle of the summer. Bailey said it was a team effort and everyone from BPD including office staff and even the janitors helped raise the money.

“You’re taking the kids to go swimming, they’re in the pool or in their grandparents pool but that’s just not possible for our kids,” Louis Gill said. “But today they can get soaked to the bone, have a snow cone, ride on a train and have fun. So the children here are just getting to be kids today.”