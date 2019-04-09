Updated: BPD: Possible shooting in Southwest Bakersfield

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

A shooting in Southwest Bakersfield Tuesday resulted in moderate injuries to one person, police said.

The shooting in the 3500 block of Sampson Court, off South Real Road just south of Wilson Road, was reported at about 10:20 a.m., police spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said. Officers found a wounded man in a garage and recovered a firearm from the scene.

McCauley said five people have been detained for questioning.

An investigation is ongoing.