BPD: Person fleeing from officers struck by vehicle on Highway 99

By:

Posted: Apr 06, 2019 12:38 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 08, 2019 10:10 AM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) --

Update: The pedestrian who ran across traffic has died and been identified as Joshua Chavez-Quintero, 24, of Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. 

A person who ran from Bakersfield police officers Friday night was likely severely injured after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 99.

Bakersfield police said officers pulled over a driver at the Ming Avenue northbound Highway 99 onramp at around 10:40 p.m. That's when officials say the driver got out of the car and ran across traffic on Highway 99.

Police said a witness notified law enforcement that someone was hit by a vehicle in the southbound lanes of Highway 99.

A Bakersfield police spokesperson said officers did not chase after the driver for their own safety.

Police said CHP is handling the investigation and could not provide the person's condition.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

