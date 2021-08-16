BPD partners with Neighbors app by Ring

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is partnering with the Neighbors app by Ring in an attempt to deter and solve crime in area neighborhoods.

Police say the app can be downloaded for free on IOS and Android and used to share images, video and information about crime or safety-related incidents. That information can then be used by investigators to identify suspects.

The app has been proven a useful resource in other jurisdictions in cathcing package thieves and stopping burglaries, police said.

“We can only view content publicly posted by users to the app or those shared directly in response to a specific request from our organization,” a department news release said. “Tips shared are anonymous unless residents choose to identify themselves.”

The app is not meant to replace other reporting methods and all emergencies should be reported by calling 911. To file a report, residents can call the non-emergency number at 661-327-7111.