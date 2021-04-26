BPD partnering with Motor City, BC students for catalytic converter prevention event this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is partnering with Motor City and students from the Bakersfield College Automotive Program this weekend to etch unique numbers on catalytic converters to help prevent them from being stolen.

The department said residents can bring their vehicles to 5800 Wible Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday to receive a free etching. The registered owner must be present and have a valid driver’s license and registration.

Appointments must be made prior to the event by calling 661-326-3053 or by emailing BPDCommunity@bakersfieldpd.us.

BPD said it is planning to hold more events like this in the future.