BPD partnering with CSUB groups to evaluate recommendations for police policy and practice reform

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced Thursday it is partnering with Cal State Bakersfield’s Kegley Institute of Ethics and the Center for Social Justice for a six-month review and evaluation of local, regional and national recommendations for police policy and practice reform.

The group’s goals will be to learn all that the BPD has done to implement 21 Century policing practices, the department said in a release, and to address concerns about race, bias and police brutality. The group will provide public written recommendations to the BPD for improvement.

“Recent events have been difficult for us all, but they have brought certain critical issues about law enforcement and the community we serve to the forefront,” Police Chief Greg Terry said. “It is also an opportunity for all of us to look inward and focus our strengths to support ethical and constructive police-community relationships.”

The initial working group includes the following: Dr. Michael Burroughs, CSUB and Kegley Institute of Ethics; Ms. NaTesha Johnson, MPA, Upside Academy; Dr. Mark Martinez, CSUB Center for Social Justice; and Mr. Traco Matthews, MBA, Kern County Superintendent of Schools.