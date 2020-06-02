BPD: One arrested for DUI, set off illegal firework near protest, no information if associated with protesters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A fourth straight night of protests in Bakersfield was much calmer than the demonstration police broke up on Sunday night.

Last night’s protest ended peacefully with around 200 people attending.

They gathered near BPD headquarters first then marched around downtown and returned back to Truxtun avenue.

One protester we spoke with says he wants to make sure that watching, know they have an important message.

“Our fight is to make it clear that black lives matter. we know that white lives matter, mexican lives matter, asian lives matter,” said Jae. “We know that all lives matter, but in this moment we’re making it clear that black lives matter so we are here to fight for the injustices and make it clear that’s what the fight is.”

BPD said only one person was arrested last night for DUI and setting off an illegal firework but the department said they have no information that shows he was part of the protest.