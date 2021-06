BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department participated in the 2021 Honor Hike recognizing last year’s fallen officers.

The hike covered 362 miles through the Appalachian Trail, symbolic of 362 officers who died in the line of duty across the nation last year. BPD Cpt. Jeremy Grimes, Lt. Ted King and Sgt. James Jones participated.

The hike is held every year by the Honor Hike Foundation. For more information, visit honorhikefoundation.org.