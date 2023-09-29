BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Attorney Daniel Rodriguez says the Black Box of the police car involved in the Jan. 19 crash shows the car was traveling at an excessive speed just seconds before the horrific crash.

“The GPS shows us the police officer got that car going up to 109 miles per hour, mind you the speed limit is 55 […] Then it showed us at time of impact he was going 78 miles per hour in the intersection when he hit the Honda with these two folks that were going home from work and this is at 2:30 in the morning,” said Rodriguez.

Law enforcement has been tightlipped about what happened that morning of the crash.

The crash happened on South Vineland and Muller roads in the area of a pursuit involving another officer and a stolen pickup.

The collision between the car and another vehicle killed 31-year-old Mario Lares and seriously injured passenger 34-year-old Ana Hernandez on their way home from work.

The California Highway Patrol took over the investigation of the crash from the Bakersfield Police Department, but months later, attorney Daniel Rodriguez said he has not gotten answers from CHP.

“I’ve never had a case take this long, usually three or four months tops, but in this case, it’s been eight months, and we still don’t have it,” said Rodriguez.

However, BPD did provide Rodriguez with a report that revealed jarring details of what transpired the morning of the crash. The officers were first traveling west on Edison, east of Vineland where the crash took place, outside of Bakersfield city limits.

As far as who was driving, according to Rodriguez, the report shows the driver of the car was Officer Ricardo Robles, but the car was checked out by Officer Travione Cobbins.

According to BPD, Officer Robles is currently on administrative leave, and Officer Cobbins has returned to full duty.

Another detail is the images of both vehicles after the crash. The image shows the impact of the dangerous speed of the police car. Which Rodriguez shares is important because speed puts enhanced criminal charges on the table.

“One of the things that could be considered that could take a case from vehicular manslaughter and could take it to second-degree murder is if you’re going over 100 miles an hour, the law is very clear in that regard, so here the evidence from the horses own mouth is 109 miles an hour so that is sufficient grounds for a murder charge to be made,” said Rodriguez.

A missing element in the report was if the officers had their lights and sirens on. Rodriguez shares that from his own investigation, it does not seem likely.

“We have reason to believe the overheads were not on, the sirens were not on, and the headlights were not on, based on what that witness had said in the area where we interviewed,” said Rodriguez.

With many questions still remaining, Rodriguez says he will continue to push for the CHP report which could provide more details about the crash.

“We’re waiting for that CHP report, again, I’m assuming it’s going to have the DNA results and then we will definitely know which officer was driving despite what they may say or not say,” said Rodriguez.

17 News did reach out to CHP and we were told the agency will not be commenting on this ongoing investigation until it is completed.