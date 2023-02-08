BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer was speeding and ran a stop sign in a deadly crash last month, actions that could result in criminal charges, according to a California Highway Patrol investigator.

“Based on the circumstances of the collision I believe the driver of the Ford Taurus was in violation of . . . gross vehicular manslaughter,” Officer Gustavo Garcia wrote in a search warrant filed in Superior Court. The warrant was authored to obtain crash data including the speed of both the police Taurus and the Honda Accord it hit.

Mario Lares, 31, was killed and passenger Ana Hernandez, 34, suffered serious injuries in the crash early Jan. 19 at the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads.

Bakersfield police officers Travione Cobbins and Ricardo Robles received moderate-to-major injuries, police said. Officials have not said which officer was driving.

No charges were listed against either officer as of Wednesday morning.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The warrant says the police cruiser was traveling south on South Vineland Road “at a high rate of speed” and raced past a stop sign, hitting the westbound Accord as it entered the intersection.

There is no stop sign for vehicles traveling east or west, according to the warrant. The Accord’s speed was unknown, it says.