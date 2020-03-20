BPD officer helps rescue man trapped in submerged vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man needed to be rescued from his vehicle Thursday afternoon after he hit a dirt embankment and ended up in a reservoir in Southeast Bakersfield.

Police, and city and county firefighters responded to the off-road crash in an area east of Panama Lane and Cottonwood road just after 4 p.m.

Bakersfield police said an officer arrived to the scene and learned the driver was trapped inside the underwater vehicle. The department said Officer Anthony Kidwell was able to pull the driver out of the vehicle and onto the roof.

Firefighters were able to get Kidwell and the driver off the vehicle and out of the water.

The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash, police said. Officer Kidwell was not hurt.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.