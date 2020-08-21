BPD officer has impromptu jam session with group of teens after initial response to loud music complaint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A response to a loud music complaint turned into an impromptu jam session for a Bakersfield police officer called out to a city park on Thursday night. The officer arrived at the park and found a group of teens playing music. The officer couldn’t help himself and picked up one of the teens’ bass guitars to join them, Bakersfield police shared in a social media post.

The department shared a video of the jam session to their Facebook page.

After the impromptu jam session, the officer spoke with the group about park curfews and the city’s regulations on loud noise.

“The teens were very understanding and respectful and left on their own,” said BPD.