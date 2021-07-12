BPD offering free child identification cards today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is offering free child identification cards today.

The cards will be available from 12-3 p.m. at 1601 Truxtun Ave. The card includes a picture, thumb prints and other identifying information for children. It is not a government-issued ID. Parents are encouraged to keep the card in their wallet so if something were to happen to their child, this card contains valuable information for law enforcement.

Parents and guardians must schedule an appointment by calling the Community Relations Unit at 661-326-3196.