BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has found nothing to substantiate posts on Facebook alleging an arrest or threat at a local Walmart.

Police spokesman Sgt. Nathan McCauley said no arrests have been made and nothing has been found in connection to what the “extremely generic” posts alleged.

Officers will remain cautious, McCauley said, but nothing was found that would qualify the posts as being “a real threat.”