BPD: No arrests made at Tuesday night DUI checkpoint in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A DUI checkpoint by police in Southwest Bakersfield yielded no arrests Tuesday, the department said.

Bakersfield police said the checkpoint was set up in the 8400 block of Ming Avenue from 5 p.m. to midnight where officers screened 1,025 vehicles.

Four drivers were further evaluated for sobriety and eight drivers were cited for driving without a license. Three drivers went through the checkpoint with a suspended license.

Officials remind the public to call 911 if you see a possibly impaired driver.