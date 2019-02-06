BPD needs help identifying Kohl's robbery suspects

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating suspects that robbed a Kohl's department store.

Two suspects entered Kohl's at 5385 Gosford Rd. On Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, where they collected multiple items of value and left the business without paying. During the duration of the robbery the suspects also assaulted employees.

One suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-35 years old, 6 feet tall, with a goatee, black baseball cap, black shirt, grey pants, and weighing approximately 185 pounds.

The other suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-35 years old, 6 feet tall, light beard, green button up shirt, blue jeans and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

A white 2000's model Mercury Mountaineer was seen during the time of the robbery and is believed to be the suspects Vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.