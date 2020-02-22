BPD: Missing at-risk teen has been found

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – An at-risk missing teen who went missing Friday afternoon in northeast Bakersfield has been found, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Josiah Seidenstricker, 16, was last seen Friday around 1:30 p.m. near Cesar Chavez Elementary School.

According to BPD, Seidenstricker was considered at-risk because it was his first time running way. He also suffers from medical and mental disorders.

The department say Seidenstricker was found Saturday morning and has been reunited with his family.