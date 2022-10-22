BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department hosted its annual community run Saturday in honor officers who died in the line of duty.

The event at the Park at River Walk honored fallen Bakersfield police officers Patrick Vegas, William Sikola, David Nelson and Dennis Moore.

All money raised from registration fees will go to the BPD Memorial Scholarship Fund in support of the children of the fallen officers.

Those who took home some hardware said the medals were rewarding, but so was the community.

“It’s a good bonding experience, out here with all these people, with my partner, showing some support,” correctional officer Ramiro Ayala said.

The events included a 2K, a 5K and a 10K run.