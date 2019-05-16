BPD: McFarland city manager Wooner considered missing under suspicious circumstances

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say they are investigating the suspicious disappearance of the city manager of the City of McFarland, John Wooner.

Police said Wooner was last seen Tuesday, May 14 at Hill Crest Cemetery at around 5:30 p.m. Police say he is considered missing under suspicious circumstances.

Wooner was last seen driving a silver Dodge Durango with California license plate #1390353.

Wooner is 57 years old and is described as being 6 feet tall, weighs 300 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white dress shirt and khaki pants.

McFarland mayor Manuel Cantu tells 17 News and Telemundo Valle Central, Wooner’s family notified Bakersfield police and reported him missing.

Cantu said he was notified by McFarland’s police chief late Tuesday night that Wooner did not make it home.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Keith Cason at 661-326-3868 or Bakersfield police at 327-7111.