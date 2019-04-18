BPD: Man brandished gun, threatened to kill someone at Ming Avenue drug store Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Bakersfield Police Department / KGET [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Bakersfield Police Department [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Bakersfield Police Department [ + - ]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield police are looking for a man who allegedly brandished a gun and threatened to kill someone at a Southwest Bakersfield drug store.

Police say a man in his 20s went into the Walgreens at 4306 Ming Ave. on April 5 at around 2:30 p.m.

The man is wanted for criminal threats and brandishing a firearm.

He is described as being in his 20s, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with a circular tattoo on his left forearm. He was wearing a black shirt with a white design, blue jeans, black and white shoes and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Det. Juarez at 327-3553 or Bakersfield police at 327-7111.