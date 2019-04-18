BPD: Man brandished gun, threatened to kill someone at Ming Avenue drug store
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield police are looking for a man who allegedly brandished a gun and threatened to kill someone at a Southwest Bakersfield drug store.
Police say a man in his 20s went into the Walgreens at 4306 Ming Ave. on April 5 at around 2:30 p.m.
The man is wanted for criminal threats and brandishing a firearm.
He is described as being in his 20s, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with a circular tattoo on his left forearm. He was wearing a black shirt with a white design, blue jeans, black and white shoes and a black baseball cap.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Det. Juarez at 327-3553 or Bakersfield police at 327-7111.
More Stories
-
Police are asking for help to find a man wanted for recklessly…
-
The community held a memorial service for the Kern County…
-
Kern County firefighters are not waiting around for when the next big…