BPD looking to two teens wanted in Macy’s grand theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two teens wanted for grand theft at Macy’s last year.

The department said the incident occurred on Dec. 18 at Macy’s in the Valley Plaza Mall, located at 2601 Ming Avenue. The suspects fled the store with more than $1,000 worth of clothing.

The suspects are described as: Black, 16 to 17 years old, tall, slim builds with dark hair. One was wearing a black and white camouflage jacket, dark jeans and blue shoes. The other was wearing a black sweater, dark jeans and red shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.