The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman wanted for shoplifting from Sportswear Mart last month.

The department said the incident happened on Nov. 18 at the store, located at 4440 Ming Ave. The suspect has been described as a black woman in her 30s, medium build, with black hair in a bun. She was wearing a brown shirt with white horizontal stripes, tan capris pants and a black Adidas baseball hat.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call 661-327-7111.