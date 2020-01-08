BPD looking for woman, teen wanted for stealing woman’s purse in business

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two women suspected of a burglary at a business.

The department said the burglary occurred in the 5100 block of Gosford Road on Dec. 24 at around 11 a.m. The suspects were caught on video surveillance entering a business and removing a woman’s purse.

A short time later, BPD said the suspects were captured on surveillance cameras at the Valley Plaza Mall, 2701 Ming Ave., using the victim’s credit cards to make fraudulent purchases.

One of the suspects has been described as black, 50s, medium build, with black hair. She was seen wearing a green/yellow dress with a black sweater.

The second suspect is a black teen, thin, with shoulder-length brown hair. She was wearing a red zipper hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call the department at 661-327-7111.