BPD looking for woman suspected of hit-and-run, theft at The Marketplace

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run and a theft in November.

On Nov. 4, the department said the suspect was involved in a collision in the parking lot of The Marketplace, 9000 Ming Avenue. During the incident, the suspect took a person’s phone and fled the scene without exchanging information.

The suspect is described as a black woman, about 30 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall, with black hair and a heavy build. The suspect vehicle is a tan 2005 Lincoln four-door sedan with paper plates.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call 661-327-7111.