BPD looking for woman in Work World theft, vandalism

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman in connection with vandalism and a theft at Work World in November.

The department said the incident occurred on Nov. 20 at 2626 Ming Ave. The suspect entered the business, grabbed several items of clothing and attempted to exit without paying. When the woman was confronted by employees, she abandoned a majority of the items, police said.

As the suspect fled from the business, she kicked and broke a large window at the front of the business. She has been described as black, mid 30s, 5 feet 6 inches tall with long gray hair, possibly a wig. She was wearing a black sweater, red pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.