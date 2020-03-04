BPD looking for vehicle involved in January hit-and-run

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a vehicle involved in a non-injury hit-and-run in January.

The department said the collision occurred on Jan. 24 at around 8:29 p.m. in a parking lot in The Marketplace, located at 9000 Ming Avenue. The vehicle was caught on video surveillance reversing from a parking stall and colliding with a nearby vehicle.

The vehicle is described as an older-model dark blue Toyota Highlander. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.