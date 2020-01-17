BPD looking for vehicle involved in injury hit-and-run last year

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a vehicle involved in a major injury hit-and-run collision last year.

The department said that on Dec. 6 at around 6:49 p.m., a man was standing outside of his parked vehicle in the 8300 block of Shannon Drive, near Golden Valley High School, when he was struck by a vehicle that immediately fled after the collision.

Suspect vehicle / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The victim suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and had to be taken to a hospital for treatment, BPD said.

The suspect vehicle has been described as a 2000-2006 white Chevrolet Suburban or GMC Yukon with black trim on sides.

Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.