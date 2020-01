The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a vehicle involved in an injury hit-and-run last year.

The department said the collision occurred on Nov. 17 at about 7:31 p.m. in the 1300 block of Allen Road. The suspect vehicle is described as a newer-model Toyota Tacoma, dark gray in color with tinted windows and black rims.

Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.