BPD looking for vehicle connected to 2017 homicide

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a vehicle suspected of being used in a 2017 homicide.

The department said an early blue or gray 2000s-model Jeep Cherokee is believed to be involved in the shooting death of Maurice Wright and the injury of a woman on Oct. 8, 2017, in front of the Tecate Market, 249 S. King St.

Three black males who were 17 to 22 years of age at the time were believed to be involved, BPD said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the department at (661) 327-7111.