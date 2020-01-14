BPD looking for two wanted in GIC Transport theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men wanted for a theft at GIC Transport last year.

The department said the incident occurred on Oct. 26 at GIC Transport, 2055 McKee Road. An employee observed the suspects taking items from the yard and was able to take a photo of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle was later found to have a stolen license plate affixed to it.

The suspects and their vehicle were described as white males, one in their late 20s and the other in their late 30s. The vehicle is an early 2000s green Toyota truck, displaying the license plate CA 6H57089.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects and/or the vehicle are encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.