BPD looking for two wanted in auto theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in an auto theft earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Feb. 8th in the 4300 block of Ming Avenue. The suspects were observed driving the victim’s vehicle shortly after it was reported stolen. One of the suspects is described as a black man, 20-25 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, slim build, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt over a white long-sleeved shirt and dark jeans. The other suspect is a black or Hispanic woman, 20-25 years old, 5 feet 2 inches, 120 pounds, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, blue skinny jeans and carrying a small purse.

The victim’s vehicle has since been recovered, BPD said.

Anyone with information on the location of the suspects is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.