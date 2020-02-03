BPD looking for two teens wanted in Rite Aid theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two teens wanted for theft at a Rite Aid last year.

The department said the incident occurred on Dec. 3, at the Rite Aid located at 3225 Panama Ln. The suspects jumped the pharmacy counter and removed several prescription medications before fleeing the business in a late 1990s to early 2000s gold possible Toyota Camry.

The suspects are described as: Hispanic and 15-16 years old. One of them is around 5 feet 4 inches tall, slim build, with black hair and a thin mustache, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect is around 5 feet 6 inches tall, stocky build with long black hair, wearing a blue sweater and gray pants.