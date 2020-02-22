BPD looking for two suspects wanted in theft at AM/PM

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects wanted for theft from an unlocked vehicle at an AM/PM.

The department said the incident occurred on Dec. 24 at the AM/PM located at 2301 F Street. The suspects arrived at the business in awhite Cadillac. One of the suspects is described as white or Hispanic, in his 50s or 60s, wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and gray fedora.

The second suspect is a Hispanic man in his 20s or 30s wearing a purple and black sweatshirt, dark pants and black socks with sandals.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.