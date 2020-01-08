BPD looking for two suspects in Victor’s Mexican Grill burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two people involved in a burglary at Victor’s Mexican Grill in November.

The department said the burglary occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 6 at 2509 Mt Vernon Avenue, Suite 101. One of the suspects is described as a white or Hispanic man, medium build, wearing a San Francisco 49ers beanie, black hooded sweatshirt with a “Batman” logo, gloves, blue jeans and black/white Nike shoes.

The other suspect is a person of unknown race or gender wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. The suspect was in a newer-model white mini-van.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.