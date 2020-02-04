BPD looking for two suspects in Old Navy thefts

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for suspects wanted for multiple thefts at Old Navy last year.

The department said the incidents occurred on Oct. 25 and 27 at the Old Navy located at 5239 Gosford Road. The suspects entered the business and selected an assortment of jeans on display near the front of the business and fled on foot without paying.

One of the men has been described as Hispanic,, 6’02”, 160-170 pounds, wearing a black t-shirt and dark jeans. The second suspect is also Hispanic, 5’08,” 135-135 pounds, wearing a gray t-shirt and dark jeans.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.