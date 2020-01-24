BPD looking for two suspects in assault

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two people suspected in an assault last year.

The department said the incident occurred on Nov. 2 in the 2500 block of Wible Road. The victim was walking to a convenience store in the area when he was assaulted by the suspects. One of them is described as a:white man in his 40s, slim build with a shaved head.

The second suspect is a white woman in her 40s with light brown hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.