BPD looking for two people wanted in business burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects wanted for a business burglary last month.

The department said the burglary occurred on Jan. 19 at a business complex located at 2000 Oak Street. The suspects were caught on video surveillance entering a business and removing several items.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man in his 30’s, medium build with a beard. He was seen wearing a black Adidas baseball cap with a white logo, a grey shirt, a dark-colored jack and blue jeans.

The second suspect is a white or Hispanic woman in her 20s, slim build, with light brown hair. She was wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, red shoes, a beige scarf and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects are encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.