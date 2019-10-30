BPD looking for two men wanted in New City Cleaners burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for this man, wanted in connection with a burglary.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men wanted for a burglary at New City Cleaners.

The department said the burglary occurred on Sept. 16 at around 12:49 a.m. at 1021 8th St. One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man, 18-25 years old, medium build, light complexion with dark hair.

He was seen wearing blue pants and a white shirt covering his face. He also has a tattoo on his outer right forearm.

The second suspect is also a Hispanic male, 18-25 years old, slim build, medium complexion with dark hair. He was seen wearing blue jeans and had a black shirt covering his face. He also has a tattoo on his outer left arm.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the police at 661-327-7111.