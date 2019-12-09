BPD looking for two men wanted in burglary case

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men wanted for an October burglary.

The department said the burglary occurred on Oct. 24 at about 6 a.m. at the Jiffy Lube located 3727 Auburn Street. The suspects are described as:

  • Hispanic male, in his 20s or 30s, with black short hair. He was wearing a grey sweater, white pants and white shoes, with a white mask and blue gloves.
  • Unknown race man, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts, black shoes and black gloves. The suspect vehicle is a black four-door SUV.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News