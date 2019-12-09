BPD looking for two men wanted in burglary case

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two men wanted for an October burglary.

The department said the burglary occurred on Oct. 24 at about 6 a.m. at the Jiffy Lube located 3727 Auburn Street. The suspects are described as:

Hispanic male, in his 20s or 30s, with black short hair. He was wearing a grey sweater, white pants and white shoes, with a white mask and blue gloves.

Unknown race man, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts, black shoes and black gloves. The suspect vehicle is a black four-door SUV.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.