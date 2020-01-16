BPD looking for two men suspected in storage unit burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a storage unit burglary last year.

The department said the burglary occurred at a storage facility in the 4200 Block Patton Way on Nov. 27. One of the suspects is described as a white or Hispanic man, heavy build, wearing a baseball cap, a tan long-sleeved shirt and dark jeans. He walks with a limp.

The second suspect is a white male, medium build, wearing a blue/white checkered shirt and dark jeans. He was occupying a 2008 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to call 661-327-7111.