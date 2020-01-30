BPD looking for two juveniles suspected of vandalism outside the Mechanics Bank Arena

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two juveniles suspected of vandalism earlier this month.

The department said the incident occurred on Jan. 3 outside of the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center, located at 1001 Truxtun Avenue. Two suspects were on skateboards and caused damage to the horse statues that are a part of the fountain in front of the arena, the department said.

One of the suspects is described as white with black hair, wearing a black sweater with “04” in white lettering on the back, red shorts, black and white shoes and a skateboard with the word “destroy” in white lettering on the top of the board.

The second suspect is also white and was wearing a black hat, black jacket, white undershirt, blue jeans, black shoes and was in possession of a skateboard.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call 661-327-7111.