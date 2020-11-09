BPD looking for two at-risk missing teens

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two teens who went missing last week.

The department said 17-year-old Soneya Johnson was last seen on Thursday at 11 p.m. in the 3400 block of Margalo Court. She is considered at-risk because she has no prior history of running away.

Johnson is described as being Black, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a pierced nose.

BPD is also looking for a 14-year-old who went missing on Sunday. The department said Jordan Marzette was last seen at around 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Lindsay Drive. He is considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

Marzette has been described as being white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown coat with a fur collar, a white shirt, black jeans, black shoes and black glasses.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.