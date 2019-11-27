BPD looking for three teens in parking structure vandalism case

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three suspects in connection with a vandalism at the 18th Street parking structure.

The department said the incident occurred on Nov. 13. The suspects are described as:

Hispanic male, 16-17 years old with short black hair. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans. Hispanic male, 16-17, with short black hair. He was wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans. Black male, 14-15, wearing a red do-rag, white striped shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.