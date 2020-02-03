BPD looking for three people wanted in armed robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three people wanted for an armed robbery last year.

The department said the robbery occurred on Dec. 20 at around 12:53 p.m. The suspects robbed the victim while she was walking in the 3800 block of Ming Avenue. The suspects are described as:

1: Hispanic male, 17-20 years old, slim build, wearing an Oakland Raiders beanie, white long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, blue and white “Nike Jordan”-style shoes, armed with a black handgun.

2: Hispanic male, 17-20 years old, slim build, wearing an Oakland “A’s” baseball hat, grey Abercrombie and Fitch hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

3: Hispanic male, 17-20 years old, slim build, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with white writing, grey sweatpants and red shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.