Excessive Heat Warning Until 8pm..Valley Temperatures near 105, with Mountain temperatures near 90

BPD looking for three murder suspects

Bakersfield Police has identified three people suspected of killing Victor Dominguez on May 31. Police are looking for Abraham Lopez, 27, Missy Medina, 30, and Francisco Flores, 36.

Police say all three have have outstanding arrest warrants for murder, conspiracy, and gang participation. They are considered armed and dangerous as the gun used in Dominguez’s murder has not been recovered.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call Detective Felipe Juarez at 326-3553 or BPD at 327-7111.

