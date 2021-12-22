BPD looking for teen missing for a week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a runaway teen who was last seen last week.

Ricardo Serrato, 17, was last seen Dec. 16 at around 6:15 p.m. on the 600 block of Pacific Street wearing a red Hollister shirt, gray sweatpants and a black backpack.

He is described as 5’11”, 115 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and glasses.

BPD said Serrato is considered “at risk” because he has no prior history of running away.

Anyone with information regarding Serrato’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the

Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.