BPD looking for suspect wanted in residential burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for questioning regarding a residential burglary earlier this month.

The department said the burglary occurred on Feb. 8 at a residence in the 8700 block of Maggiore Lane. The suspect is described as a White man, 40 to 50 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, short grey hair, wearing a black shirt with a logo on the front, blue jeans and dark grey shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.