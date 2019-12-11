BPD looking for suspects in theft from vehicle

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for suspects responsible for a theft from an unlocked vehicle.

The department said the incident occurred on Nov. 12 in the 2500 block of Basque Hills Drive. The suspects were described as:

White or Hispanic man, 16 to 22 years old, up to 6 feet tall, slim build with brown hair. He was wearing an Adidas hooded sweatshirt, black jeans and white shoes

White or Hispanic man, 16 to 22 years old, up to 6 inches tall, slim build. He was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes with a white stripe

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.